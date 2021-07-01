Clippers' Patrick Beverley shoves Chris Paul amid Suns' blowout in series-deciding game
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had just nailed a shot midway through the fourth quarter to put the Suns up 26 points when Los Angeles...
Paul, an 11-time all-star guard, finished with a game-high 41 points, four rebounds and eight assists. It’s his first trip to the..
Clippers coach Ty Lue and players Paul George, Patrick Beverley and Reggie Jackson discuss Tuesday's Game 2 loss on Deandre Ayton..