Los Angeles fireworks explosion: Truck goes up in flames as police seize fireworks
Published
A truck filled with 2,000kg of fireworks goes up in flames, injuring at least 17 people in Los Angeles.Full Article
Published
A truck filled with 2,000kg of fireworks goes up in flames, injuring at least 17 people in Los Angeles.Full Article
Sixteen people were injured Wednesday evening after a planned detonation of seized illegal fireworks ended in an explosion in South..
Sixteen people were injured Wednesday evening after a planned detonation of seized illegal fireworks ended in an explosion in South..