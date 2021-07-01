Trump Organization CFO Surrenders Ahead Of Expected Charges

Watch VideoTrump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities early Thursday ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.
Weisselberg was seen walking into the the courthouse in lower Manhattan around 6:20 a.m. with his lawyer.
New...
Watch VideoTrump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg surrendered to authorities early Thursday ahead of expected charges against him and former President Donald Trump's company, according to multiple news outlets.