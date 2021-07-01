Surfside building collapse latest: Rescuers hear cracks in remaining structure
One week after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in Florida, at least 18 people have been confirmed dead while 145...Full Article
Questions about Surfiside's building structure are coming to light. Recent pictures show cracks in concrete and structural damage.
Rescuers pulled at least 35 people from the wreckage by mid-morning, and efforts were underway to stabilize the structure