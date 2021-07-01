Xi Jinping pledges to spill blood of those who intervene in Chinese affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party, said that China does not oppress other countries, and warned other countries not to interfere in China's internal affairs. If they try, China will "break their heads till they bleed against the wall of steel." Xi Jinping's statement came against the background of the criticism of China's policies in Xinjiang, which Washington called genocide, and in Hong Kong, where local residents had been deprived of most of their freedoms since last summer. “We will never allow anyone to intimidate, oppress, or try to subjugate China,” the PRC leader said.