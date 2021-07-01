Watch VideoThe World Health Organization said Thursday that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorized for emergency use should be recognized by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travelers. The move could challenge Western countries to broaden their acceptance of two apparently less effective Chinese vaccines,...Full Article
WHO Decision Challenges West To Recognize Chinese Vaccines
