Watch VideoThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other voting measures put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections.The court, by a 6-3 vote, reversed a lower court ruling in deciding that Arizona’s limits on who can...Full Article
Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions
