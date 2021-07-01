First flying car makes spectacular flight and takes a joyride

The AirCar, or the flying vehicle, successfully completed a flight between the cities of Nitra and Bratislava in Slovakia. Stefan Klein, the architect of the flying car, piloted the vehicle both in the air and on the ground. The AirCar transforms from car to aircraft and vice versa within just 2 minutes 15 seconds. The prototype of the vehicle can fly at an average speed of 170 km/h at a maximum altitude of 2.5 km. The AirCar is capable of carrying two people on board with a total weight of no more than 200 kg. The next, upgraded version of the AirCar will receive a new engine that will be able to provide a cruising speed of 300 km/h and an enlarged fuel tank that will make flights up to 1,000 km possible.