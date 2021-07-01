Patrick Beverley ends Clippers season with cheap shot on Chris Paul
Published
Emotions were running high in the closing minutes of the Los Angeles Clippers season. With the Clippers already trailing the Phoenix...Full Article
Published
Emotions were running high in the closing minutes of the Los Angeles Clippers season. With the Clippers already trailing the Phoenix...Full Article
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul had just nailed a shot midway through the fourth quarter to put the Suns up 26 points when Los..