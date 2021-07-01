Donald Trump's company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme in which the executive collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation,...Full Article
Trump Organisation and CFO Allen Weisselberg hit with 15 charges
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
