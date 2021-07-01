Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young ruled out for Game 5 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Trae Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.
Trae Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.