Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Protects Against Delta Variant, Company Reports
Published
The vaccine also produced long-lasting immune responses, researchers said. Booster shots seem unnecessary, at least for now.Full Article
Published
The vaccine also produced long-lasting immune responses, researchers said. Booster shots seem unnecessary, at least for now.Full Article
Johnson & Johnson said its single-shot coronavirus vaccine neutralizes the fast-spreading delta variant and provides durable..
Now as more people have been vaccinated, officials are discussing whether or not the one-shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson will..