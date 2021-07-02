California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from...Full Article
The California Department of Finance Thursday said the recall election was expected to cost $276 million.
Democratic leaders in the California Legislature announced Thursday the state would cover the estimated $215 million cost to stage..