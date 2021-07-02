Labor Department: U.S. Employers Add 850K Jobs In June

Watch VideoIn an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.
Friday's report from the Labor Department was the latest evidence that the
