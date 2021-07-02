USA loses all of its erstwhile influence in Latin America

No one in Latin America looks up to the United States anymore. The demand for social justice is bringing leftist forces back to power, which will increase the influence of China and Russia. Why a Marxist became president in Peru Pedro Castillo's obvious victory in the presidential election in Peru, a rural union activist from the Marxist Free Peru Party, is not going to be the last success of the leftist forces in Latin America. Castillo won the election on June 15 (having gained 51 percent of the vote) by promising to nationalize extractive industries and ensure a fair redistribution of national rent. At the same time, Peru has been showing very good economic performance in the region. GDP per capita from 2011 to 2019 has grown by two percent a year, and the share of the population living in poverty has fallen from 59 percent in 2004 to 20 percent in 2019.