A Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing in the water near Honolulu
Published
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early Friday morning with two people on board,...Full Article
Published
A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early Friday morning with two people on board,...Full Article
A Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency night-time landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast..