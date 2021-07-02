The First Hurricane of 2021, Elsa, Has Arrived
Hurricane Elsa became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season and rammed into Barbados on its way to the Caribbean.Full Article
Hurricane Elsa has become the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Elsa is forecast to bring strong winds and..
As of the 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Elsa has winds of 60 MPH and is racing to the..