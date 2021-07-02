California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Recall Election Set for Sept. 14

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Recall Election Set for Sept. 14

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoCalifornia Democrats gambled by accelerating the date for the state's Sept. 14 recall election that could cost Gov. Gavin Newsom his job. Their hope is that during a relatively brief stretch of about 10 weeks, the economy will continue to rebound, coronavirus cases will remain low and the embattled Democratic governor...

Full Article