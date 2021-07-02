Marine convicted of involuntary manslaughter in death of Army Green Beret
Published
The trial brings closure to a case that has fractured the Special Operations community since Logan Melgar was found dead in 2017.Full Article
Published
The trial brings closure to a case that has fractured the Special Operations community since Logan Melgar was found dead in 2017.Full Article
U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was convicted Thursday night on several charges, including conspiracy to..