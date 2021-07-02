Sydney's contact tracers are struggling to keep up with NSW's 226 Covid-19 cases, with the addition of dozens of new exposure sites overnight increasing fears the state's lockdown could be extended.NSW confirmed 31 new Covid-19...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fears Sydney lockdown could be extended
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
