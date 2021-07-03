Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ups home run total to 30 with two dingers vs. Orioles
Published
The Angels slugger became the third player to have 30-or-more home runs before the All-Star break in the last 10 seasons.Full Article
Published
The Angels slugger became the third player to have 30-or-more home runs before the All-Star break in the last 10 seasons.Full Article
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his league-leading 32nd home run on Wednesday en route to a 5-4 win over the..