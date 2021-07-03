Democrats fear Kamala Harris can't beat any GOPer in 2024, including Trump: report
Published
Many Democrats, including senior White House officials, fear that Vice President Kamala Harris will lose against any Republican —...Full Article
Published
Many Democrats, including senior White House officials, fear that Vice President Kamala Harris will lose against any Republican —...Full Article
Watch Video Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first visit on Friday to the U.S.-Mexico border since taking office,..
Republicans in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate on Tuesday blocked an election reform bill that Democrats said is critical to..
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday promoted the Biden administration's efforts to advance voting rights when she met 16..