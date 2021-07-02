Here's what we know about the 737 cargo plane that crashed off Oahu shortly after takeoff
Published
Peter Forman, an aviation expert in Hawaii, described the Boeing 737-200 as “reliable” and said a crash involving the loss of both...Full Article
Published
Peter Forman, an aviation expert in Hawaii, described the Boeing 737-200 as “reliable” and said a crash involving the loss of both...Full Article
Two pilots were rescued in waters 2 miles south of Oahu early Friday morning when the Transair Boeing 737 interisland cargo plane..