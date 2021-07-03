Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor looks loved-up with beau Pete Davidson at Wimbledon
Published
The Bridgerton star, 26, looked loved-up with the SNL star, 27, as they watched Coco Gauff go up against Kaja Juvan in Centre Court at...Full Article
Published
The Bridgerton star, 26, looked loved-up with the SNL star, 27, as they watched Coco Gauff go up against Kaja Juvan in Centre Court at...Full Article
Dearest readers, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have taken their romance to Wimbledon. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live..
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have made their first official appearance at a public event! The 26-year-old Bridgerton actress..