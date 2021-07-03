A section of the Gulf Of Mexico caught fire due to a gas line leak that boiled the ocean’s surface with bright orange flames before the fire was extinguished roughly 150 yards from a drilling platform in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. The Gas company reporteFull Article
Ruptured Gas Line Causes the Gulf of Mexico to Catch Fire in Terrifying Video Footage
Gas line leak in Gulf of Mexico waters causes huge fire in ocean - watch
Jerusalem Post
Bright orange flames jumping out of water resembling molten lava was dubbed an "eye of fire" on social media due to the blaze's..