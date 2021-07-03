At least 43 migrants drown off Tunisia; 84 rescued
At least 43 migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia on Saturday and 84 others were rescued after their boat capsized overnight, the Tunisian Red Crescent said. Mongi…Full Article
84 people were rescued by the Tunisian coast guard.
The EU is currently working on a deal with Tunisia to offer economic help in order to stop migrants coming illegally into Europe.