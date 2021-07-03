Demolition of Collapsed Florida Condo Imminent as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches
State officials expedite plan to demolish remaining Surfside condo units over concerns about secondary collapse as death toll climbs to 24Full Article
On Saturday, Governor DeSantis and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cara said that an emergency order had been signed to demolish..
Officials said they may allow a crew to demolish the remaining units of the partially collapsed South Florida condo building ahead..