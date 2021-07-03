Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (foot) returning for Game 6 vs. Milwaukee Bucks
With the Hawks' season on the line, Trae Young will play in Saturday's Game 6 after missing the past two games with a bone bruise in his...Full Article
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 to take 3-2 series lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a foot injury,..
Trae Young will continue to rehab with hopes of playing in Game 6 on Saturday in Atlanta.