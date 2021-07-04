A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province on Sunday after missing the runway and at least 40 people on board were rescued, the military chief said.Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana...Full Article
Military plane crashes in Philippines
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes, 40 rescued | Oneindia News
Oneindia
A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday. So far 40 people have been rescued from..