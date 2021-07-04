News24.com | Bezos leaves enduring legacy as he steps away as Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos leaves an enduring legacy after transforming Amazon from a modest online bookseller into one of the world's most powerful corporations.Full Article
Bezos, 57, was set to hand over the job of Amazon chief executive on Monday to Andy Jassy and turn his attention to his private..