4 dead as 'most destructive' Cyprus forest fire rages for second day
Four people were found dead as a huge fire raged for a second day in Cyprus, razing tracts of forest in a blaze one official called the worst on record. "We are experiencing the most destructive fire since the founding of the Cyprus republic in both material damage, but also unfortunately in terms of human lives," interior minister Nicos Nouris said. "It is a tragedy," President Nicos Anastasiades said on Twitter.Full Article