Joaquin Niemann, Troy Merritt tied at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Published
DETROIT – Troy Merritt (67, 14 under par) hasn’t been in the hunt in a while, and as an Iowa native is trying to keep the trophy in the Midwest.Full Article
Published
DETROIT – Troy Merritt (67, 14 under par) hasn’t been in the hunt in a while, and as an Iowa native is trying to keep the trophy in the Midwest.Full Article
Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the..
On the jam-packed leaderboard, Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis quietly went about their business to share the top spot heading into..
A crowded leaderboard in Detroit could make for a fun weekend ahead at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic