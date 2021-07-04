How to watch Nathan's Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest
Published
This Independence Day, Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is back in-person following a strange, pandemic-safe year without...Full Article
Published
This Independence Day, Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is back in-person following a strange, pandemic-safe year without...Full Article
This year, there's plenty for the entire family to enjoy, from the hot dog eating contest to the beach, boardwalk and fireworks.
As we head into the holiday weekend, the world's top eaters are getting their appetites ready for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July..