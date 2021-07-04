Pope Francis has surgery for 'colon diverticulitis'
Pope Francis is undergoing surgery for "colon diverticulitis," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told CNN on Sunday.Full Article
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Sunday for scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican..
The Vatican said the pope had been diagnosed with "symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon," a reference to a narrowing in..