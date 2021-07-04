8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash
Published
Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.…Full Article
Published
Eight people were wounded early Sunday when a person began shooting toward groups of people near a Fort Worth car wash and multiple people returned fire, police said.…Full Article
Eight people were injured early Sunday after a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, police said.
Eight people were injured in a shooting near a car wash in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday morning after a group of men got into an..