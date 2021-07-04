Allen West announces GOP primary challenge to Abbott in Texas
Published
Texas GOP Chairman Allen West on Sunday announced a primary challenge against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in next year's election.Full Article
Published
Texas GOP Chairman Allen West on Sunday announced a primary challenge against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in next year's election.Full Article
Texas GOP chair Allen West, who recently announced he was stepping down from the post, said Sunday he's running for governor,..
The former GOP state chair will challenge incumbent Republican Greg Abbott.