Pope Francis 'responding well' after intestinal surgery at Rome hospital
Published
Pope Francis is "responding well" after surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican has said.Full Article
Published
Pope Francis is "responding well" after surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican has said.Full Article
By Hannah Brockhaus
Pope Francis is at a Rome hospital Sunday to undergo a surgery to relieve stricture of the colon..
Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Sunday afternoon for scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican said. The news..