Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday (US time) to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers hope to gain access to new...Full Article
Miami building collapse: Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
