Delta variant now the dominant coronavirus strain in California. Here's what that means
Published
The delta variant of the coronavirus has gained momentum in California, accounting for...Full Article
Published
The delta variant of the coronavirus has gained momentum in California, accounting for...Full Article
Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech has claimed that the vaccine is 77.8% effective overall against Covid-19 after analysing results for..
(Natural News) The Israeli government is claiming that the majority of people who are testing “positive” for the new Wuhan..