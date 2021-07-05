Chase Elliott wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America
Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America after starting from 34th place.Full Article
Reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott started 34th but made his way to the front to win the Cup Series first race at Road America..
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Jockey Made in America 250 NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America.