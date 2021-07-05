The Vatican said Pope Francis "reacted well" to scheduled intestinal surgery in a Rome hospital on Sunday evening.Full Article
Pope Francis Undergoes Intestinal Surgery; Vatican Releases Written Statement
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vatican: Pope Francis Recovering Following Intestinal Surgery
WLNY CBS NY
CBS2's Tina Kraus has the latest.
More coverage
Pope Francis, 84, hospitalised for planned intestinal surgery
New Zealand Herald
Pope Francis was hospitalised in Rome on Sunday afternoon for scheduled surgery on his large intestine, the Vatican said. The news..