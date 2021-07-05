Surfside Condo Search And Rescue Continues After Demolition

Watch VideoRescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the...
