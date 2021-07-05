No more masks? PM Boris Johnson to reveal England's lockdown-lifting plan
Published
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to detail the final steps in the easing of lockdown rules in England later on Monday.Full Article
Published
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to detail the final steps in the easing of lockdown rules in England later on Monday.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's plan to get rid of all coronavirus restrictions on July 19 is "reckless", as..
Boris Johnson has confirmed that all legal coronavirus restrictions including mask-wearing, social distancing and nightclub..