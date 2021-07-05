Pro golfer Gene Siller killed and 2 others found dead at Georgia golf course
Police are looking for the person who shot and killed pro golfer Gene Siller at a country club north of Atlanta on Saturday.Full Article
Gene Siller, a golf pro at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga., was found dead at the 10th hole of the course. Two other men's..
Gene Siller was shot at Pinetree Country Club's golf course by a man who drove a white pickup truck into a sand trap, according to..