Humongous Military Bunker Designed to Protect the Queen When Nuclear War Happens

Humongous Military Bunker Designed to Protect the Queen When Nuclear War Happens

HNGN

Published

Should the world go nuclear war, a humongous military bunker for the Queen and her party was prepared to keep her and the government running. The structure was strengthened to survive a nuclear blast and everything needed to sustain them, for some time.

Full Article