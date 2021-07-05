Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies in fireworks-related accident
Published
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has died after suffering a head injury that came from falling while running away from a fireworks...Full Article
Published
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has died after suffering a head injury that came from falling while running away from a fireworks...Full Article
NHL player Matiss Kivlenieks, goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, died Sunday night in an accident involving fireworks, according..
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest..