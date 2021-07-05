The efficacy of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in preventing Covid-19 infections has declined by nearly a third in Israel, largely due to the spread of the Delta variant, data from the country's health ministry suggests.The vaccine...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops in Israel as Delta variant spreads
New Zealand Herald
