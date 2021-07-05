Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops in Israel as Delta variant spreads

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops in Israel as Delta variant spreads

New Zealand Herald

Published

The efficacy of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine in preventing Covid-19 infections has declined by nearly a third in Israel, largely due to the spread of the Delta variant, data from the country's health ministry suggests.The vaccine...

Full Article