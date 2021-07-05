Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks, autopsy reveals
A medical examiner in Michigan says an autopsy has determined that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest..