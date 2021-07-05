Amazon primed: How new CEO Andy Jassy can follow in Jeff Bezos' footsteps
Published
Monday marks the first day as Amazon CEO for Andy Jassy, who worked for almost a quarter century beside Jeff Bezos.Full Article
Published
Monday marks the first day as Amazon CEO for Andy Jassy, who worked for almost a quarter century beside Jeff Bezos.Full Article
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world..
Allyson Stewart-Allen, a branding and marketing expert, thinks Andy Jassy's appointment as Amazon's CEO will be the beginning of a..