'It's very freeing': Quarantine rules ease for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers
Published
Fully vaccinated Canadians returning to the country from abroad expressed relief Monday at no longer having to quarantine for two weeks.Full Article
Published
Fully vaccinated Canadians returning to the country from abroad expressed relief Monday at no longer having to quarantine for two weeks.Full Article
TORONTO (AP) — Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the U.S. began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime..
Fully vaccinated Canadians returning to the country from abroad expressed relief Monday at no longer having to quarantine for two..